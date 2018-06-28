McRae Leads Indianapolis To 7-0 Win Over Toledo

McRae (3-7) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Indianapolis added to its lead when Wyatt Mathisen hit a two-run home run.

The Indians later added a run in the fifth and three in the ninth to put the game away.

Jacob Turner (1-1) went six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out three in the International League game.

Ronny Rodriguez doubled and singled twice for the Mud Hens. Toledo was held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the Indianapolis staff recorded its ninth shutout of the year.

Indianapolis improved to 9-4 against Toledo this season.