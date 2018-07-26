Melean Leads Fort Wayne To 12-0 Win Over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kelvin Melean hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 12-0 on Wednesday.

Melean hit a three-run shot in the sixth inning off Miguel Aguilar and then hit a solo homer in the ninth off Cory Thompson. Nick Feight was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.

Fort Wayne starter Luis Patino (4-3) picked up the win after not allowing a hit or run over five innings. Opposing starter Patrick McGuff (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up four runs and five hits over five innings.

The Dragons were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the TinCaps’ staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

With the win, Fort Wayne improved to 5-2 against Dayton this season.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

