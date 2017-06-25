Melissa Prater (1975 – 2017)

Melissa Ann Prater, age 41 of Delta, passed away peacefully at her home with her mother and brother by her side on Friday, June 23, 2017.

She was born in Wauseon on December 14, 1975 to Mary Ann Durbin and Eric Prater.

Melissa graduated from Delta High School in 1994. She later attended Owens Community College and Stautzenberger College where she received her Associates Degree. Melissa enjoyed crafting, reading, drawing and painting. Some of her other hobbies included watching movies and becoming educated in archeology and WWII history.

Melissa is survived by her dear canine companion, Bailey; mother, Mary A. Durbin; brother, Richard K. Prater; grandmothers, Herma “Dale” Durbin and Mary Jane Prater; father, Eric Prater and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Homer Durbin and Kenneth Prater.

A memorial service honoring Melissa’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 30, 2017 at Zion United Methodist Church, 4533 Co Rd 11, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Rev. Donald Krieger will be officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy, may consider a memorial contribution to the Delta Fire and Rescue, 500 E. Main St, Delta, Ohio 43515 or Zion United Methodist Church, 4533 Co Rd 11, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.