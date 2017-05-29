Michael Fackler (1960 – 2017)

Michael Ray Fackler, 57 of Bryan passed away at his residence on Sunday, May 28.

He was born to George E. and Mabel M. (Martin) Fackler on March 25, 1960 in Bryan. He was a 1979 graduate of Hilltop High School in West Unity. For several years, Michael was employed at the Holiday Inn and the Ramada in Holiday City in the kitchen.

He is survived by three brothers, Bill (Jill) Fackler of Pioneer, Jim (Kay) Fackler of Montpelier and Tom (Melody) Fackler of Pioneer. Michael is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother David A. Fackler.

A private interment will be held at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com