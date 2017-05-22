Michael Kind (1953 – 2017)

Michael W. Kind, born on July 4, 1953 and died on May 15, 2017, always knew exactly the kind of life he wanted to live.

He was fiercely independent and loyal to his friends, family and treasured animals. He cared deeply for his life on his farm in Pioneer, Ohio. All will remember his quick wit and gentle spirit.

Michael loved to make a deal and had numerous jobs, buying and selling, building and fixing, teaching school and doing auto body work.

He leaves behind his daughter Katey Rachelle Kind (Algonac, MI) and granddaughter Eleanor Claire Kind, two sisters Jill L. Kind (Chelsea, MI) and Joy A. Kind (Livonia, MI) and niece Cory A. Kind (Arlington, VA).

Michael was a true friend and never forgot who he could count on. The family would like to thank Michael’s good friends who were there for him in so many profound ways at the end of his life.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.