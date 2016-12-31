Michael L. Parks (1955 – 2016)

Michael Lee Parks, 61, of Bryan, passed away early Friday morning, December 30, 2016 at Genesis Healthcare Bryan Center. He was born on October 30, 1955 in Bryan to Homer L. and Dorothy B. (Kosier) Parks. Michael was the first graduate of Sunny Side School in West Jefferson. He attended the Montpelier Church of the Nazarene. Michael was employed by Quadco Rehabilitation. He enjoyed playing basketball and participating in the Special Olympics where he won many medals.

Michael is survived by his mother, Dorothy of Montpelier and brother, Darrell Parks of Montpelier, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Homer brother, Lavon “Dusty” Parks, and sister Kay Ann Patten

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2016 from 2-8 pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home Empire Street Chapel in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, January 4, 2016 at 1pm at the funeral home with Reverend Walter Hicks to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Williams County Special Olympics or CHP Hospice. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com