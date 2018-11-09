Michael Wallace Of Swanton Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court On Multiple Charges

A Swanton man was sentenced on November 7, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Michael Wallace, 34, of 215 Valleywoods Dr., Apt. 2, previously pled guilty to Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Cocaine. He also pleaded no contest and was found guilty of Aggravated Assault. On April 4, 2018, he used deadly force to cause serious physical harm to another. Then on April 10, 2018, he possessed Cocaine, and on May 3, 2018, he did receive, retain or dispose of a credit card, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it was obtained through the commission of a theft offense.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Wallace to prison for 11 months for Receiving Stolen Property, 17 months in prison for Aggravated Assault, and 1.1 months In prison for Possession of Cocaine. Said sentences are to be served consecutively to one another, for a total prison term of 39 months.

