Michelle M. Neuenschwander (1958 – 2017)

Michelle M. Neuenschwander, age 58, of Wauseon passed away unexpectedly early Sunday July 30, 2017, at the Fulton County Health Center.

Prior to her retiring as a custodian for the Wauseon Public Schools she had worked in food service with her father and had also worked in clerical support in various offices.

Mrs. Neuenschwander was born in Wauseon on September 29, 1958, the daughter of the late Charley Griesinger and Ella Ward. She was a graduate of Sand Creek High School. On April 7, 1990, she married Brent “B” Neuenschwander and he survives. She was a member of the Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon. She had a big heart for volunteering having served as Chairman of the Fulton County Relay for Life, and was active with the Wauseon High School band and choir, the Music and Drama Boosters, among other groups.

Surviving besides her husband “B” are God Children; Craig Johnston and Nikki Riley and grandchildren; Maya Nikole and Braelyn Riley and special grandson Blade Johnston. Also surviving is her mother; Ella Ward, beloved “Second” Mom; Ruth Griesinger, brothers-in-law, Larry (Ginni) Neuenschwander, Kenneth (Charlene) Neuenschwander, siblings; Pat King, Sandra (Alex) Howard, Richard (Cheryl) Griesinger, Charlene Hurst, Ronald “Bud” (Billie) Griesinger, Rhonda (Toby) Hines and Robert Griesinger. Preceding her in death was her father Charley Griesinger, sister Jackie Baters and brother Carl Jones.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to a music and drama scholarship being established in Michelle’s name for Wauseon High School. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.