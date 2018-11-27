Michigan DE Rashan Gary Entering Draft, Skipping Senior Year

By Larry Lage, AP Sports Writer
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Rashan Gary is entering the NFL draft and skipping his senior season at Michigan.
The standout defensive end made the announcement Monday on YouTube , saying he is leaving to make a dream come true.
It was not immediately clear if Gary plans to play for the eighth-ranked Wolverines in their bowl game. He was a second-team preseason All-American and is projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick.
The junior had 44 tackles, including seven for losses and 3 ½ sacks, this year. He missed three games this season with a shoulder injury.
Gary had five tackles in a 62-39 loss to No. 6 Ohio State, a setback that kept Michigan out of the Big Ten championship game.
