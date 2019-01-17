Michigan Man Shot By Police Charged With Assault

This January 2019 photo from the Port Huron Police Department shows Genio Morgan, in Port Huron, Mich. The Michigan man shot by police after officers say he charged at them with a knife has been released from a hospital and charged with assault and other crimes. Port Huron police said Wednesday, Jan. 16 Genio Morgan, of Lexington, is in a St. Clair County detention center after being released Tuesday from a hospital. He was arraigned last week on charges of assault, carjacking and resisting and obstructing arrest stemming from the Jan. 5 incident. (Port Huron Police Department via AP)

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old Michigan man shot by police after officers say he charged at them with a knife has been released from a hospital and charged with assault and other crimes.

Port Huron police said Wednesday Genio Morgan of Lexington is in a St. Clair County detention center after being released Tuesday from a hospital. He was arraigned last week on charges of assault, carjacking and resisting and obstructing arrest stemming from the Jan. 5 incident.

Morgan’s bond was set at $500,000. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Police say they went to a McDonald’s after receiving a call about a man stabbing himself in the parking lot. Officers say they shot Morgan multiple times in self-defense after he refused orders to drop the knife.

