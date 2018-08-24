Michigan Man Wants Apology After Sex Assault Charges Cleared

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who was cleared of sexual assault charges after spending five months in jail says he hasn’t received an apology from police or prosecutors.

Xavier Jujuan Davis was arrested in January in connection to a December sexual assault in Grand Rapids. Davis was cleared of the charges in July after DNA tests from the Michigan State Police lab showed that he didn’t match the DNA found at the crime scene.

Davis told WOOD-TV that he wants the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office and the Grand Rapids Police Department to admit that they were wrong. Davis had maintained that he had numerous alibis that showed he wasn’t near where the attack had occurred.

“The least they could have done is apologize; ‘Hey, we’re sorry.’ I mean, you guys have screwed my life up,” Davis said. “Imagine what it’s like being frightened walking down the street every time you see a GRPD cruiser thinking they’re going to stop you, that is the fear they have put in me.”

Davis said he had to take anxiety medication while he was in jail and was assaulted by inmates. He said he lost his rental home and his job because of the charges.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he stands behind his decision to prosecute because investigators had the evidence needed to move forward with the arrest and prosecution, including photo identification from the accuser. The office wouldn’t have been doing its duty if it hadn’t issued the charge, Becker said.

The case has stalled because the alleged victim has since stopped cooperating with police, Becker said.

