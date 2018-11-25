Michigan Marching Band Official Dies Before Ohio St Game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The director of operations for the University of Michigan marching band has died on the day of the big game against Ohio State.
The university says Maggie St. Clair had a medical emergency and died Saturday before departing for the game. St. Clair took care of marching band operations behind the scenes. She worked at Michigan for 42 years.
In a statement, the band says St. Clair was the “heart of this organization for decades.” The band says St. Clair was a “leader and she was the best.”
