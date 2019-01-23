Michigan Police Capture Suspect In Officer’s Shooting

Police work the scene where an officer was shot and wounded during a traffic stop in Saginaw, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Kaytie Boomer/Saginaw News via AP)

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man being sought following the shooting of a mid-Michigan police officer has been wounded during a shootout with other officers.

State police Lt. David Kaiser said the 29-year-old suspect is in custody at a hospital. State police said the man was in a vehicle about 1 p.m. Tuesday in Shiawassee County when he shot at officers who returned fire. No officers were struck.

Saginaw Township officer Jeff Koenig was shot in the face and shoulder about 2 a.m. Tuesday as he approached a stolen pickup he stopped in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Saginaw Township police Chief Don Pussehl says Koenig, a 16-year department veteran, radioed for help after the shooting and was in stable condition.

