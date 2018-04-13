Michigan’s Watson Says He’ll ‘Explore Other Options’

Posted By: Forrest Church April 13, 2018

Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr., left, is guarded by Michigan’s Ibi Watson (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan swingman Ibi Watson says he’s decided to “explore other options” in a message on his Twitter account.

Watson thanked the coaching staff and his teammates and said he’s enjoyed the relationships and the memories he’s made. The 6-foot-5 Watson played in 26 games this season as a sophomore, averaging 2.2 points and 5.2 minutes.

Watson’s announcement Thursday came after forward Brent Hibbitts said on his Twitter account Tuesday that he plans to transfer — with two years of eligibility remaining — after finishing his degree early and graduating this summer.

Hibbitts appeared in five games this season.

