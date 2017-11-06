Midori Nicely (1936 – 2017)

Midori T. Nicely, age 81, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully Saturday night, November 4, 2017 at the Kobacker House of Columbus.

She was surrounded by her family and joined her husband peacefully, while listening to her favorite songs. Midori was born in Taichuu Muho, Taiwan, on February 10, 1936. She was one of three children by the late Kenji Towatari and Toshiko (Oga) Towatari. Midori met her husband, the late William Nicely while he served in the U.S Navy during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Japan. They were married on August 28, 1970 and shared 44 years together until his passing on January 4, 2015. Midori worked for the US Air Force for sixteen years, working in the Intelligence Office for two years, despite not having security clearance. Following this position, she worked as a secretary to the Air Force Base Commanding Officer, Captain Harry League. She loved working for the US Air Force while her husband served his country. Upon resigning from her position, Midori was granted the Base’s Sustained Superior Performance Award, something that she was quite proud of.

She is survived by her son, Ken (Debbie) Nicely of Geneva, IL; daughter, Debbie Nicely of Dublin, OH; sister, Hideko (Towatari) Nishiyama; brother, Keichi Towatari; grandchildren, Evan, Kyle, Nathan and Kaitlyn Nicely; special friends, Becky and Andy Stidham, as well as loving family members, neighbors and friends. Arrangements are pending with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com. To continue the gift of giving, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kobacker House: 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214. There are not enough to thank the staff for the care given to Midori and her family.