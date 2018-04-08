Mildred A. Peck (1935-2018)

Mildred A. Peck, 82 years, of Bryan, passed away early, Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center, where she had been a resident the past two month.

Mildred was born December 27, 1935 in Payne, Ohio, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Hattie Adams. She was a 1953 graduate of Convoy High School. Mildred was a stay at home mother while her children were young. After raising her family, Mildred became an inspector for the former Key Plastics in Montpelier, retiring in 2003. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Bryan where she sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School to the elementary age children. She enjoyed crocheting, her house plants and gardening as well as her beloved pets.

Surviving are her four children, Alan (Laura) Peck of Sherwood, Debbie Rosebrock of Bryan, Bruce Peck of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Curtis Peck of Bryan; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Haslop and Linda Judy.

There will be no visitation and services will remain private for her family. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

