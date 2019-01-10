Mildred Schroeder (1924-2019)

Mildred L. Schroeder, age 94, of Wauseon, passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at Fulton Manor Nursing Home. She was born in Delta, Ohio on June 4, 1924, to the late William P. and Louise (Warkentine) Stiriz. On April 11, 1948, she married Dale A. Schroeder, and he preceded her in death on May 12, 2012.

Mildred was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, serving as a Sunday School Teacher and all other activities in the church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, and card club with her friends. Family and friends were her life. Her and her husband, Dale, were like second parents to their grandchildren. They supported them in everything they did. Most of her life, Mildred was a homemaker; however, she worked at Pet Milk after high school and in 1949, started working for the York School as a secretary.

Left to cherish Mildred’s memory are daughter, Joy Schroeder of Wauseon; son, William “Bill” (Brenda) Schroeder of Wauseon; grandsons, Travis (Tara), Trent, and Trey Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Jillian, Clay, Remi, Zeke, and Josie; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Ruth Spiess.

Funeral services for Mildred will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Timothy Sonnenberg, officiating. Interment will follow in the Zion Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home on Sunday, January 13, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been honored with Mildred’s care and arrangements.

