Mildred Shultz (1921 – 2017)

Mildred I. Shultz, age 96, of Swanton was called home to join her husband, Joe; Sunday morning October 1, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

She was born in Williams County on February 25, 1921 to Clyde Hagelberger and Dimmie (Cook) Hagelberger.

Throughout her life, Mildred was an agriculture worker, homecare helper, librarian and homemaker. She was a member of the Delta United Methodist Church, Delta American Legion Auxiliary and NORTA. On November 30, 1942 in Bryan, OH; she married Joseph D.F. Shultz and together shared almost 73 years together until his passing on October 31, 2015. Mildred enjoyed traveling and camping throughout her life.

She is survived by her son, Jon-Alann Shultz of Swanton and sister, Carman Jean Oxender of Kunkle, OH.

Along with her husband, Joe D.F. Shultz; Mildred was preceded in death by her sister, Maxine Moore and brother, Forrest J. Hagelberger.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delta American Legion, 5939 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 or a charity of the donor’s choice in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.