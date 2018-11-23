Mildred Siglow (1923-2018)

Mildred Donelda Siglow, age 95, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 3:23 P.M. on Tuesday, November 21, 2018, at Hillside Country Living, where she was a resident.

Ms. Siglow was a 1941 graduate of Edgerton High School. Following her graduation from high school she enlisted in the US Navy WAVES. She served in Washington, D.C. under Top Secret status working to decipher German transmissions using the Enigma machine.

She received commendations in 1944. Following her service she graduated from St. Alexis Nursing School in Cleveland. She worked at the VA hospital in Broadview Heights from 1950-1959. She later worked in home healthcare. Mildred was a member of St. Mary Catholic church and formerly of the Greater Cleveland Chrysanthemum Society and was a award winning floral gardener.

Mildred was born on October 23, 1923, near Edgerton, the daughter of Ralph L. and Edith A. (Harry) Sanders. She married Bernard C. Siglow on August 30, 1952 in Bryan and he preceded her in death on December 29, 2006.

Survivors include a brother, Harry Sanders, of Bryan; sister-in-law, Norma Sanders, of Bryan and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Teresa LaMantia, brother, Richard Sanders and sister-in-law, Betty Sanders.

Visitation will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Monday, November 26, 2018 followed by a Mass of Resurrection which will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton with Father Daniel Borgelt officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton with graveside military rites by the US Navy and Bryan VFW Post 2489.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary’s Catholic School.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.