Mildred Stoner (1921 – 2017)

Mildred Brawley Stoner, aka Butch and Millie, 96, of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2017 at Grand Vista Assisted Living Facility in Coldwater.

Mildred was born May 30, 1921 in Burlington, Ohio to Samuel Welburn & Eva (Rupp) Brawley. Mildred graduated with the Class of 1939 from Gorham-Fayette High School.

On June 22, 1941, she married R. Reed Stoner of Fayette, Ohio. They were married almost 56 years. In June of 1942, Reed was drafted into the Army Air Corp. While he was stateside, Mildred would travel by train to visit Reed at the various bases where he was stationed. Together they raised a daughter, Linda and a son, John. In later years Reed and Mildred were avid golfers and enjoyed golfing on many area courses.

Mildred was a member of the Fayette Christian Church, where she was pianist for many years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, John Dale Post #143.

In 2005, after living her entire life in Fayette, Ohio, Mildred moved to Coldwater, Michigan to be closer to her daughter, Linda. While living in Coldwater she attended the Coldwater First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed activities at the local Senior Center.

Mildred leaves to mourn her loss, her daughter Linda Stewart and husband Bob, whom Mildred loved like a son, of Coldwater, Michigan; grandsons, Michael Mitchell of Las Vegas, NV, Joel and Emily Mitchell of Portage, MI, Benjamin and Melonie Mitchell of Hudson, Mi, Tyler and Austin Stewart of Las Vegas, NV, and Nathan and Jennifer Stewart of Coldwater, MI; great-grandchildren who called her Grandma Great, are Pierce Mitchell, Koby Stewart, Hayley Mitchell, Rhys Mitchell, McKenna Stewart, Kelsey Mitchell, Sydney Mitchell, Berkley Stewart, Kaitlyn Meyers, Bridgette Meyers, Amber Wilder and Taylor Wilder; also surviving are her sister-in-law, Jane Brawley; four nieces; one nephew and countless friends, whose life she touched.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Reed, her son John and brothers Earl & Junior.

A celebration of Mildred’s life will be Saturday, June 17, 2017, at 12:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church, 52 Marshall St., Coldwater, MI 49036 with Rev. Mary Jo Bray officiating. Visitation will take place at the same location on the same day from 11:00 AM to12:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home – George White Chapel in Quincy.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Great Lakes Hospice, First Presbyterian Church of Coldwater or the Fayette Christian Church.