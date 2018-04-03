Millcreek West Unity School Board Names Worline As Superintendent Pro Tem, Replacing Larry Long

Millcreek-West Unity Schools Board of Education met in special session Feb. 27 and made a decision about the Superintendent Larry Long’s position.

Elementary School Principal Laurie Worline was named Superintendent pro tem.

Board President Heather Jones said the matter is being dealt with internally and did not comment further.

James can be reached at james@thevillagereporter.com

