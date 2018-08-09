Miller’s Homer Leads Fort Wayne To 9-8 Win Over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Owen Miller hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 9-8 win over the Lake County Captains on Wednesday.

Lake County had a runner on first in the bottom of the ninth, but Will Benson flew out to end the game.

The home run by Miller capped a three-run inning and gave the TinCaps a 7-5 lead after Aldemar Burgos scored on a double play earlier in the inning.

The TinCaps later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Kelvin Melean hit a solo home run and Olivier Basabe hit an RBI triple to secure the victory.

Lake County saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jose Vicente hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the Fort Wayne lead to 9-8.

Jeisson Rosario doubled and singled, scoring two runs for Fort Wayne.

Caleb Boushley (5-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Riley Echols (1-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Fort Wayne took advantage of some erratic Lake County pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Richard Palacios had four hits, while Oscar Gonzalez and Vicente recorded three apiece for Lake County in a losing effort.

Despite the loss, Lake County is 6-3 against Fort Wayne this season.

