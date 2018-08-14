Miller’s Sac Fly Leads Fort Wayne To 3-2 Win Over West Michigan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Owen Miller drove in Jeisson Rosario with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 3-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Monday.

Evan Miller got Christopher Proctor to ground out with runners on second and third to end the game for his fifth save of the season.

Rosario scored on the sacrifice fly in the first to give the TinCaps a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a single by Olivier Basabe.

After Fort Wayne added two runs in the third on a home run by Jack Suwinski, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Anthony Pereira hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Joey Morgan.

The Whitecaps saw their comeback attempt come up short after Jordan Pearce scored on a forceout in the seventh inning to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 3-2.

Jose Quezada (1-1) got the win in relief while West Michigan starter Chance Kirby (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

