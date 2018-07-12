Montpelier High School To Hold 9th Alumni Reunion

You are invited to the 9th Alumni Reunion. It will be the week-end of the Montpelier Bean and Balloon Days. We are moving the reunion to Friday late-afternoon because there will be more activities in downtown Montpelier.

The event will take place on Friday, July 20th, 2018 at Montpelier School, Brown Rd., Montpelier from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Enter through the rear parking lot door to the auditeria. The doorway will be marked. (A concession stand will be available for food and drink) Tours of the school will be given.

We are trying to make our reunion bigger and better. For the last three years the Alumni has given a $400.00 scholarship. Come and support our reunion so we can continue the good work we are doing. We are looking for ideas to get more MHS Classmates together to renew old friendships and acquaintance. remember, anyone who attended MHS is invited, you are an Alumni. Come and join us! Any in-put will be welcomed.

