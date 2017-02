The Montpelier Police Department is seeking Dion Fleet, a 16 year old male. He is 5-6, 125 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 3:00 PM. Dion has posted concerning things to his social media and there is concern for his well-being. If you know the whereabouts of Dion, please contact the Montpelier Police Department at 419-485-3121 or your local law enforcement.

