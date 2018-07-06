Montpelier Water Department To Begin Flushing Fire Hydrants

The Montpelier Water Department will begin the annual fire hydrant flushing and flow-testing program on Monday, July 9th, 2018 and is expected to be completed on or before Friday, July 20th, 2018.

During the week of flushing and testing Village water customers may notice some discoloration in their water. The Village would like to remind their customers that these conditions are only temporary, that the water is still safe to drink, and that everyone double-check the tap water prior to using an automatic washer, as the discolored water (iron stained) may stain light colored clothing.

This condition may appear anytime during the day or night. The water in the mains should return to normal within thirty minutes or less of the crew leaving the area and any stained water within a private plumbing system should clear out by letting the taps run a short time.

The Village realizes and regrets that the above-mentioned conditions may cause the water system customers some inconvenience, but fire hydrant maintenance and testing are a vital part of the Village’s fire protection program.

