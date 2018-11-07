Montpelier Woman Sentenced In Fulton County For Heroin Possession

A Montpelier, Ohio woman was sentenced on November 6, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Victoria McClaine, 34, previously pled guilty to Possession of Heroin. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about November 23, 2017 Ms. McClaine possessed heroin.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. McClaine to serve 11 months in prison. The Court ordered that Ms. McClaine pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.