Montpelier’s Laney Sentenced In Child Abuse Case

Alan Laney, 48, of Montpelier has been sentenced on the charges against him in connection with the abuse of a seventeen month old child. Laney was originally indicted in September 2017 on a total of 11 charges in relation to the incident(s) and a guilty verdict was announced on May 11, 2018. Court records indicate that Laney was found guilty of one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony, and seven counts of endangering children, one a second degree felony and the remaining six third degree felonies.

Sentencing was handed down by Williams County Common Pleas Court Judge JT Stelzer on June 18. In all, Laney has been sentenced to an aggregate term of 90 months (7.5 years) incarceration through ODRC. Credit has been given for time served.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.