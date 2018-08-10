Morenci Man Accused Of Fleeing Police With Family In Vehicle

Christopher Carden, 31, of Morenci, Michigan has been charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony, as well as four misdemeanor counts of endangering children and two traffic citations.

The charges come after Toledo police tried to pull over Carden’s vehicle after he ran a stop sign shortly after 4:00 PM Tuesday, August 8. Court records indicate that Carden failed to stop, instead fleeing in the vehicle.

Court records also indicate that Carden was driving without a valid license and fled at a high rate of speed. Eventually, he drove off the road and fled on foot. It was then discovered that his wife and four children were in the vehicle with him during the pursuit.

Carden was eventually apprehended following a foot pursuit and was booked in the Lucas County Jail. He appeared in Toledo Municipal Court on Wednesday, August 9, and bond was set at $25,000 with no percent.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.