Motorcycle Crash Injuries Two In Defiance County

Defiance – The Defiance Post of the State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one vehicle injury crash that occurred on July 12, 2018 at approximately 10:43 pm on Powers Road, west of Canal Road, in Defiance County.

A 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Shawn Theis, age 41, of Cecil, Ohio, was traveling south on Canal Road and then traveled off the south side of Powers Road. Mr. Theis and his passenger, Thelma Bowers, age 39, of Paulding, Ohio, were both ejected from the motorcycle.

Mr. Theis and Ms. Bowers received serious injuries and were taken to the Defiance Regional Medical Center and later taken by Promedica Air Ambulance to Toledo, Ohio. Neither Mr. Theis nor Ms. Bowers were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Assisting at the scene were the Defiance County Sheriff’s office, Defiance City Fire Department and the Defiance City EMS. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash currently remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always where their seat belts, to never drive distracted or impaired, and to reduce speed during inclement weather.

