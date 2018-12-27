Murriel Wagner Cornell (1931-2018)

Murriel Maxine (Cobbs) Wagner Cornell passed away peacefully at home in the company of her loving grandchildren Jason and Devin Payne, Wednesday December 26, 2018.

She was born on November 8, 1931, in Springfield, Tennessee to Bailey Atchison Cobbs and Lula Idella (Poole) Cobbs. Maxine graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1950, and attended many joyful reunions with her classmates.

She married Leonard Wagner in 1953 and they enjoyed 34 years of marriage before Leonard’s passing in 1987. In 1990 Maxine married Alfred R. Cornell of Edon, Ohio. They treasured 27 happy years together, enjoying his barber shop quartet performances and singing together in the choir at Edon United Methodist Church. Alfred predeceased her in August, 2017. Maxine loved flowers, cats, music, and had a sociable and friendly personality.

Maxine is survived by her children Anna Wilkinson (husband Richard and children Ryan (Janine) and Mark Wilkinson), Nancy Wagner (Dwight Doskey), Leonard Keith Wagner, and great-grandchildren Owen and Alaric Wilkinson. She is also survived by Alfred’s children Galen Cornell (Vickie) and Marcia Cornell (daughter Teea Vogelsang).

A special thank you to Laurie, Nikki, Ryan, and Kayla, the wonderful aides who provided such good care to Maxine these past months and to Steve Funk.

Funeral service for Maxine will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, December 31, 2018 in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with Pastor Doug Widdowson officiating, followed by burial at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity or hospice of your choice.

