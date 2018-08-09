Nancy Bryan (1943-2018)

Nancy J. Bryan, 75, of Montpelier, passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Community Hospital and Wellness Centers in Bryan. She was born on February 25, 1943 in Addison, MI to Edward L. and Mary M. (Bristoll) Crane.

Nancy is survived by her son, Philip Cousino, of Coldwater, MI; stepson, Robert F. Bryan of Hillsdale, MI; three grandchildren, Bradon Cousino of Montpelier, Robert F. Bryan, Jr., of Reading, MI and Vanessa Crall of Hillsdale, MI; five great grandchildren; five siblings, Lois De Angelis of Springfield, OR, Elizabeth Daniels of Jerome, MI, Claudia L. Creger of Montpelier, Ralph (Karen) Crane of Toledo and Theodore W. Crane of Litchfield. MI; and close friend and caregiver, Sue Weiner of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Francis B. Bryan in May of 1994 and daughter, Va Linda Crane in December of 1959.

Visitation for Nancy will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A funeral service will take place on Monday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Ben Harris to officiate. Burial will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorials may be given in Nancy’s memory to Williams County Cancer Assistance.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

