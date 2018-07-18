Nancy Coryell (1942 – 2018)

Nancy Carol Coryell, 75 years, of Bryan passed away Monday, July 16, 2018 at Genesis Health Care- Bryan Center after a lengthy illness. Nancy was born November 29, 1942 in Bluffton, Indiana, the daughter of the late Robert D. and Margaret E. (Hutchinson) White. She was a 1960 graduate of Bluffton High School.

Surviving are her two brothers, Donald (Bonnie) White of Milford, Ohio and Duncan White of Bluffton, Indiana; four nieces, Kendra (Dr. Reverend Steven) Ogelsbee, PhD, Laura Meinke, Candice (Dr. RJ) Nowinski, and Natalie Rose, and one nephew, Jeffrey “Darin” (Jill) White.

To honor Nancy’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services held. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

