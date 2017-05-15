Nancy Mack (1948 – 2017)

Nancy A. Mack, age 69, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly at St. Vincent Medical Center on May 12, 2017.

She was born in Toledo on April 20, 1948 to the late Thomas Mack Sr. and Bernice (Creque) Mack.

Nancy was 1966 graduate of Delta High School. She was a member of the Delta Eagles, St. Caspar Catholic Church, Delta American Legion, Wauseon VFW and active in the St. Caspar Rosary Altar Society. For many years she worked as an inspector for quality control at Fulton Industries.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Mack Jr. in 2015.

Left to cherish her memories is her life companion, Larry Desgrange; sisters, Teresa Mack and Ann Marie (Lyle) Favorite; sister-in-law, Judy Mack; nephews, Joseph (Jodie) Mack and Michael (Cheryl) Mack, great nephew and niece; Maddison (Matt Conroy) Mack and Keegan (Brianna) Mack; great great nieces, Maycee and Maggie Conroy and Mariah Mack; and her bestest friend, Sue Vandenbroek; along with many other dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to be made to the Delta Public Library, 402 Main St, Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.