Nancy Schlosser (1941-2018)

Nancy Jean Schlosser, 77, of Montpelier passed away early Tuesday morning at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier under the care of Great Lakes Caring Hospice.

She was born on December 10, 1941 in Montpelier to Robert L. and Ellen Janet (Brandeberry) Edinger. Nancy retired from the Ohio Turnpike in 2009 as a toll collector. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her family and friends.

Nancy is survived by her five children, John J. Schlosser of Montpelier, Chris (John) Minor of Montpelier, Sandra (Mark) Feldstein of Sylvania, William F. Schlosser, Jr. of Mishawaka, Indiana and Michael (Jennifer Nixon) Schlosser of Genoa; grandchildren Brock and Allye Minor, Alexis and Brendan Robbins, Kaylee Zuberi and Alexander Schlosser; siblings Gary (Sandy) Edinger, Robert Edinger and Shirley (Clynn) Moore all of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial contributions may be given to Great Lakes Hospice Foundation. Per Nancy’s wishes there will be no visitation or services at this time. There will be a private family gathering at a later date.

