Naomi Day (1921 – 2018)

Naomi I. Day 96, of Montpelier passed away early Saturday morning, January 20, 2018 at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio.

She was born July 23, 1921 to Ervin and Vada (Wolfe) Kirkingburg.

She married Clinton A. Day on May 12, 1937 in Waterloo, Indiana and he preceded her in death in 2001.

Naomi was a homemaker but had also worked as a domestic worker for various homes in the Bryan area. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Montpelier. She and her husband Clinton were also very active in the Portage Church Camp in Portage, Ohio.

Survivors of Naomi include her two sons: Keith (Trudy) Day of Bryan, and Charles (Wanita) Day of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one daughter: Charlotte “Char” (David) Greathouse of Montpelier; one brother: Max Kirkingburg of Hillsdale, Michigan; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter: Pat Partee; two brothers, Boyd and Don Kirkingburg; two sisters, Wilma Pettit and Maxine Grimm and one step-granddaughter, Jennifer Meador.

Funeral services for Mrs. Day will be held Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Montpelier with Pastor Daniel Coutz officiating. Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:30 P.M. on Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Hillsdale County, Michigan. Memorials are requested to the church. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com