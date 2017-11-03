Naomi Lamberson (1921 – 2017)

Naomi M. Lamberson, 96, of Montpelier passed away early Sunday morning at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier.

She was born on February 9, 1921 in Dekalb County, Indiana to Kenneth and Marie (Pifer) Oberlin.

Naomi graduated from Butler High School in 1940. In August of 1945, she married Wesley G. Lamberson and he preceded her in death in November of 1977.

Naomi was a 60 year member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier. She worked as a sales clerk for 15 years at Uhlman’s in Bryan until 1996. Naomi enjoyed being with her grandson and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Twice Ten Study Club and the United Methodist Women. Naomi enjoyed playing bridge and golf.

She is survived by her daughter Jeanne (Ronie) Patten of Bryan; grandson Christoper (Marla) Patten of Maumee, Ohio; great grandchildren Taylor, Noah and Joshua Patten, brother Jack (Gloria) Oberlin of Pinellas Park, Florida; sister Betty (Robert) Miller of Winona Lake, Indiana; sister-in-law Florence Oberlin of Hillsdale, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wesley, brothers Harvey and Robert Oberlin; sister Maxine Maxton and infant sister Barbara Oberlin.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.