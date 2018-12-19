Napoleon Man Sentenced In Fulton County Court For Trespassing

A Napoleon man was sentenced on December 18, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman,

Brandon Bailey, 26, of 1800 Oakwood Ave., Apt. 26, previously pleaded guilty to Trespassing in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On August 10, 2018, he did by force, trespass in a permanent habitation.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Bailey to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine, have no contact with the victims, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, be taken into custody and housed at CCNO until a bed is available at SEARCH, and successfully complete the SEARCH program, and any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Bailey spending 18 months in prison.

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.