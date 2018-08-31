Nathan Soto (1976-2018)

Beloved husband, father, son, brother, friend, and coach Nathan “Nate” R. Soto of Liberty Center, Ohio was born on August 27, 1976 to Marcia (Lewallen) McFadden and the late Emilio “Mick” Soto.

He was a 1996 graduate of Liberty Center High School where he was a prominent member of the football and track teams. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in communications and marketing. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Tiffany (Schultz) Soto who survives. Nate and Tiffany have two beautiful children Kaden and Karleigh who have been the center of their life together.

His life was devoted to his family. He coached his children and countless Liberty Center youth, was the President of the Liberty Center Wrestling Club, and loved rooting on The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Philadelphia Eagles. Nate was a selfless man who would do anything for his family, friends, and community.

He was a devoted member of Shiloh Christian Union Church, and his love for the Lord was evident to all who knew him. He found joy in using his hands to build and create things, which was often put to use in helping others. As an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, and sharing this love with his son. When he wasn’t coaching, or in the woods, he could be found among friends, and spent many Thursday nights playing cards!

Nathan went to be with Jesus on August 29, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Tiffany, children, Kaden and Karleigh; mother, Marcia (Lewallen) McFadden; sister, Sara McFadden; brother, Andrew Soto; and maternal grandmother Ann Cline. His extended family, In-laws, Mark and Chris Schultz, Melissa (Jack) Bartels, Travis (Erica) Schultz. Nieces and nephews Paige, Jackson, Grant, Landen, Averie and Brinnah. He was preceded in death by his father Emilio “Mick” Soto, Great Grandmother Rosa Weiker, and his dear friend Andrew Silveus.

Visitation for Nathan will be held on Monday September 3, 2018 from 1:00-8:00 pm at Shiloh Christian Union Church 2100 County Road 5 Delta, OH 43515. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Shiloh Christian Union Church. Burial will be immediately following at Young Cemetery Liberty Center, Ohio.

Contributions can be made to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wright-Hanneman Funeral Home 302 E. Maple Street, Liberty Center, Ohio 43532.Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Nathan’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting. www.hannemanfh.com

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.