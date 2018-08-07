Navarro’s Run Leads Lansing To 5-4 Win Over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jesus Navarro scored the decisive run on a passed ball in the seventh inning, as the Lansing Lugnuts topped the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-4 on Monday. With the victory, the Lugnuts swept the three-game series.

Navarro scored after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The passed ball by Young scored Navarro to give the Lugnuts a 5-4 lead.

Jack Suwinski hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Gabriel Arias in the third to give the TinCaps a 2-0 lead. The Lugnuts came back to take the lead in the sixth inning when they scored four runs, including RBI singles by Samad Taylor and Reggie Pruitt.

Fort Wayne tied the game 4-4 in the sixth when Kelvin Melean hit an RBI double, scoring Nick Feight.

Emerson Jimenez (1-0) got the win in relief while Dylan Coleman (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game. Orlando Pascual retired the side in order for his first save of the season.

For the TinCaps, Arias doubled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Lansing improved to 10-5 against Fort Wayne this season.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.