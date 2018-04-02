NCAA Basketball Viewership Drops On Cable Versus CBS

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Latest on the championship of the NCAA Tournament (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Turner Sports and CBS Sports officials say the two Final Four games drew an average of 13.4 million viewers across the cable networks and primary streaming app where it aired.

That’s down from an average of 16.8 million viewers who watched the national semifinal games on the broadcast flagship CBS last year. Gonzaga beat South Carolina and North Carolina beat Oregon, both in close games, last year in what was the second-most viewed Final Four in the last 19 years.

Michigan’s win over Loyola-Chicago and Villanova’s defeat of Kansas aired on TBS as well as TNT and truTV, which carried team-specific telecasts. The games were also streamed on March Madness Live. Michigan pulled away late to be beat Loyola 69-57, and then the Wildcats blew out the Jayhawks 95-79 in a game that was never close.

Network officials say the numbers are up compared with two years ago, when the Final Four last aired on cable rather than CBS.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.