New Ohio Governor Makes Surprise Stop At Anti-Abortion Rally

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s new governor has validated his anti-abortion stance with a surprise appearance at a Statehouse rally.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, first lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) showed up unexpectedly Tuesday at the Ohio version of the national March for Life event.

DeWine told the crowd that government functions to “take care of those who cannot take care of themselves.” He said that includes the unborn.

DeWine has parted with predecessor John Kasich (KAY’-sik) in pledging to sign a so-called heartbeat bill, one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws.

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio’s director said Ohioans are able to make their own reproduction health decisions without DeWine’s help.

