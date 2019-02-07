New Ohio Governor To Give State Of The State Speech March 5

Mike DeWine speaks before being sworn-in as the 70th Governor of Ohio alongside his wife Fran, center right, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Cedarville, Ohio. The former U.S. senator took his oath in a private midnight ceremony at his Cedarville home ahead of a public inauguration planned Monday at the Statehouse. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to give his first State of the State speech on March 5 at the Statehouse.

The Ohio House authorized the event in a vote Wednesday, after Speaker Larry Householder officially invited the Republican governor to deliver the midday speech. Householder also is a Republican.

The annual address is traditionally presented to the Legislature, with Supreme Court justices, statewide officeholders and other officials attending.

DeWine’s decision to give the speech at the traditional location, the Statehouse, breaks with his Republican predecessor’s pattern of taking it on the road. Former Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) moved the address to a different city each year between 2012 and 2018.

DeWine has indicated he might have interest in doing the same in future years.

