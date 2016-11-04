Nickolas “Nick” B. Hendricks (1977-2016)

Nickolas “Nick” B. Hendricks, 39, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on September 13, 1977 to Homer L. and Linda L. (Van Dyke) Hendricks in Bryan, Ohio. Nick was a graduate of North Central High School Class of 1995.

He was a Lieutenant for the Pioneer Fire Department for 20 years. Nick was very involved with the Pioneer Summer Recreation Program and he also coached little league for many years. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and impacted many with his generosity and kindness. Nick was a former member of the Montpelier Eagles.

Nick is survived by his children, Jazmine Rayne and Dominick Robert Hendricks of Pioneer; wife, Cynthia Hendricks of Pioneer; parents, Homer (Sherri) Hendricks of Pioneer and Linda (Roy) Koenig of Flanagan, IL; paternal grandmother, Janice Hendricks of Pioneer; siblings, Homer (Abby) Hendricks of West Unity, Shawn (Renae) Hendricks of Alvordton, Tabitha (Tim) Flowers and Lindsay (Jon) Carstens both of Flanagan, IL, Kristina (Lewis) Moyer of Pontiac, IL, Robyn Dixon of Magnolia, IL, John Koenig of Casper, WY, Teresa Koenig of Pontiac, IL, Tammy (Jake) Prescher of Gridley, IL and Melissa (Jim) Scranton of Pleasant Hill, IL; mother and father-in-law, Charles and Brenda Tomaszewski of Montpelier; sister-in-law, Melony (Scott Seabolt) Tomaszewski of Pioneer; brother-in-law, Chuckie Tomaszewski of Montpelier; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert “Jess” Hendricks; maternal grandparents, William and Betty Van Dyke; uncles, Robert and James Van Dyke and Brian Wells; and aunt, Judy Holtz.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2016 from 2-7 p.m. at North Central School in the Junior High gymnasium. A funeral service will take place on Monday, November 7, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pioneer Church of the Nazarene with Chaplain Susie Osburn to officiate. Calling hours will be held two hours prior to the service at the church from 11-1 p.m. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorial contributions may be made in Nick’s memory to the Pioneer Summer Recreation Program or towards a scholarship for his two children. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.