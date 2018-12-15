No. 15 Ohio State Holds Off Bucknell Comeback To Win 73-71

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

By Edward Sutelan, Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had a career-high 20 points and No. 15 Ohio State held off a Bucknell comeback to win 73-71 Saturday.

Ohio State went on an 11-2 run to take an 11-point with under 10 minutes remaining, but Bucknell stormed back to within three with a 10-2 run and late 3-pointer by Avi Toomer. The Bison got the ball with 14 seconds left but a 3-point try by Bruce Moore hit the front of the rim and Ohio State survived.

Keyshawn Woods had 13 points on 5 for 9 3-point shooting for Ohio State (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten). Wesson had 10 rebounds.

Bucknell (4-4) carried its first-half momentum into the second with a 9-2 run to extend its lead to 49-41. During that stretch, Ohio State’s Andre Wesson — Kaleb’s older brother — had three teeth chipped in a collision on the court and had to be taken to the locker room. He returned later in the game.

The Buckeyes retook the lead at 53-52 with under 14 minutes left, making six straight baskets that included two 3-pointers by Woods.

Toomer and Kimbal McKenzie led Bucknell with 13 points each, and Jimmy Sotos added 12 and seven rebounds. Bucknell’s leading scorer, Nate Sestina, fouled out with 7:17 left. He finished with 10 points.

The Bison trailed by 12 in the first half but closed the final 3:24 with a 15-2 run to take a 40-39 lead on the strength of three 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Bucknell: Size played a major factor, but Bucknell showed no quit in running with the Buckeyes until the final seconds. The Bison’s two-game win streak ended.

Ohio State: Nearly let one get away to a less-talented opponent.

UP NEXT

Bucknell: Visits Saint Mary’s on Tuesday

Ohio State: Hosts Youngstown State on Tuesday

