No. 16 Ohio State Routs Minnesota 79-59 In Big Ten Opener

By Nicole Kraft, Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Andre Wesson scored 16 points, Kaleb Wesson had 15 and No. 16 Ohio State beat Minnesota 79-59 on Sunday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

C.J. Jackson and Musa Jallow each added 11 points, and Duane Washington Jr., and Kyle Young had 10 apiece to help the Buckeyes improve to 7-1.

Amir Coffey led Minnesota (6-2) with 19 points, and Dupree McBrayer added 13.

Cold shooting and bad rebounding put Minnesota in a big early hole. The Gophers failed to grab an offensive rebound in the first 10 minutes of the game.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State dominated every aspect from scoring to rebounding, and overwhelmed its Big Ten rival from the start. Minnesota struggled to find the basket up close and at a distance, and never challenged.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Nebraska on Wednesday night.

Ohio State: Faces Illinois at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday night.

