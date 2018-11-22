No. 20 Iowa Routs Alabama State 105-78

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Luke Meredith, AP Sports Writer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Gazra scored 22 points, freshman Joe Wieskamp had a career-high 20 and 20th-ranked Iowa rolled Alabama State 105-78 on Wednesday night in its home debut as a ranked team.

Tyler Cook scored 16 points and Isaiah Moss added 15 for the Hawkeyes (5-0), who dismissed any notion of a letdown with 68 first-half points — their most under ninth-year coach Fran McCaffery.

Iowa, which vaulted into the Top 25 on Monday after beating then-No. 13 Oregon and blowing out UConn in New York last week, scored the game’s first 12 points on its way to the rout. Wieskamp, the reigning prep player of the year in Iowa, broke his previous career high of 15 points midway through the first half in helping the Hawkeyes stake out a 30-11 lead.

The Hawkeyes pulled their starters with 14 minutes to go, content to cruise to their fifth straight win.

Reginald Gee had 16 points to lead Alabama State (2-3).

THE BIG PICTURE:

Iowa: It’s been five games and Iowa continues to look like a brand-new team despite returning nearly everyone from last year’s 14-19 debacle of a season. The Hawks’ flow is better on both ends of the floor, and Garza continues his quiet push toward becoming one of the nation’s best big men.

Alabama State: The Hornets won’t play another home game until January 5. It looks like it’ll be a long five weeks.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 27.

Alabama State plays at Akron on Nov. 28.

