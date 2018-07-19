Norbert Lisak

Norbert Henry “Bert” Lisak, age 92, of Archbold, passed away July 18, 2018, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary (Loda) Lisak, his sister, Irene Lisak, and brothers-in-law, Roger Batt, Allan Wise and Wallace Zygmontowicz. On December 28, 1965, he married Julia Irene Finley, and she survives.

He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold, where he had been a Rosary Leader at the daily Masses. He was also a member of the Archbold Knights of Columbus and a Scout Master. He was an Army Air Corp Veteran of WWII, where he served in the Pacific Theater and participated in the Battle of Okinawa. He was a 73-year member of the Archbold American Legion B.L.W. Post 311.

He was awarded a Bronze Star, a Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Army of Occupation Medal Japan. He worked as a florist for Owen and Marge Nofziger in Archbold for many years. He also worked at MWT in Napoleon. Bert was a Master Wood Craftsman, and had made many beautiful pieces of furniture for his family and extended family. He especially enjoyed making wooden toys for children.

Surviving is his wife, Julia; sisters, Janet Zygmontowicz of Sterling Heights, MI, Patricia Batt-Wise of Defiance, Balbina (Randy) Wyse of Barron, WI, Joanne (Paul) Westhoven of Napoleon.

Visitation for Bert will be held on Friday, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold, where the Rosary will be recited at 7:30 P.M. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at St. Peter Catholic Church, with Father Thomas Gorman, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Peter Cemetery, with military rites being accorded by the Archbold American Legion Post.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given for Masses at St. Peter Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Fairlawn Haven, as well as SouthernCare Hospice in Toledo. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

