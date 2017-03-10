Norma J. McBride (1926 – 2017)

Norma J. McBride, 90 years, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, with her family by her side.

Norma was born August 1, 1926 in Bryan, the daughter of the late Andrew B. and Nelle (Brenner) McBride. She was a 1944 graduate of Bryan High School, and a 1947 graduate of the Flower Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo. As a member of the U.S. Cadet Nursing Corps., the largest group of uniformed women to serve their country during World War II, Norma completed her nursing training by working for the Department of the Interior, Office of Indian Affairs, Indian Hospital in Talihina, Oklahoma in 1947. She married Norman McBride on February 7, 1947, and he preceded her in death on June 20, 1988.

Norma worked at the Bryan Community Hospital, Hillside Country Living and was a Hospice Volunteer. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan, where she was a member of the Peace Circle. Norman and Norma were founding members of the Trail Alongs Camping and Hiking Club. She was also a member of the Fountain City Square Dancing Club, the Top of Ohio Dulcimer Club as well as the Bryan Lioness Club. She enjoyed her service role of many years in which she provided small birthday presents to the residents of a local nursing home. Norma enjoyed making wool braided rugs, quilting, knitting, sewing and gardening. She was well known for her garden and the field of flowers near her home.

Surviving are her children, Gerald McBride of Norton, Ohio, Neil (Vicki) McBride of Bryan and Debra McBride of Millfield, Ohio; four grandchildren, Connor McBride of Columbus, Sabrina McBride, Mackenzie McBride, and Korri McBride all of Bryan; three great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Averyana Alcantar and Zavier Gant all of Bryan; two sisters-in-law, Marguerite McNany and Margret McBride. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Norman and one brother, William Walsh.

Visitation for Norma J. McBride will be held Monday, March 13, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Greenisen Chapel, 225 East High Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Norma will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2017 in Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan with Pastor Becky Schofield Motter officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Bryan Lioness Club will conduct services at 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon in the funeral home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506, or to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, 6825 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

