Norma Krill (1926 – 2017)

Norma L. Krill Thielan, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 2:25 P.M. on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at Genesis Healthcare-Bryan Center, where she was a resident.

Norma was born on January 27, 1926, in Malinta, Ohio, the daughter of Karl and Lorena (Gerken) Norden. She married John W. Krill in 1946 and He preceded her in death. She later married George H. Thielan and he also preceded her in death.

Norma was a graduate of Ridgeville Corners High School and attended International Business College in Fort Wayne. She worked for the Village of Montpelier in the Utilities Department and also at Connolly Insurance in Montpelier. Norma was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bryan, was a huge Detroit Tigers fan and was known for her sense of humor.

Survivors also include three sons, Alan Krill, of Bryan, Steven Krill, of Bryan and Bruce Krill, of Fort Myers Beach, Florida; two grandchildren, Lindsay and Brent Krill and a sister-in-law, Bernita Norden, of Ridgeville Corners. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; granddaughter, Lexi Krill and brothers, Robert and Raymond Norden.

Memorials are requested to the Trinity Lutheran Church, the Salvation Army or Community Health Professionals Hospice.

